SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders will have the opportunity to dispose of tires that may be lying around their properties.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, Environmental Services will be cooperating with Gill Hauling Inc., to hold a tire take-back event for the residents of Sioux City.

The event will take place on Saturday at the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot, and tires may be dropped off between 9 and 11 a.m.

Vehicles may drop off no more than six tires, and they cannot be agricultural, industrial, or commercial type tires. The event is meant for residents only, and no tires from businesses will be accepted.

The release stated that the event is in response to the city’s mission to expand litter clean-up efforts and help neighborhoods keep a clean, safe environment.

Additional items that the release specified that the event will not be accepting include electronic items, paint or chemicals, construction materials, batteries, and automotive fluids. To dispose of hazardous materials, call the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 402-404-4179.