SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in over 5 years, Sioux City is hosting State Gymnastics.

Around 12,000 gymnasts are in Sioux City for the 2022 State Gymnastics Championship over at the Arena Sports Academy.

KCAU 9 spoke with the hosts of this year’s event, Kelly Dornon of Siouxland Gymnastics about why these events are so great for the area.

“This weekend and all of the hotels that are filling up and the restaurants they’re eating at, the gas they’re buying, its just a whole multitude of things. It’s wonderful for Siouxland,” said Dornon.

Kelly hopes to bring the regional championship to Sioux City again in the coming years.