Sioux City hosts Midwest’s 32nd annual dart tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It might not be as big as the Big Game, but to dart enthusiasts, Sunday morning’s Siouxland competition was some of the best of the year.

The Midwest’s 32nd Annual Dart Tournament was held at the Sioux City Convention Center on Sunday.

Hundreds came from all over the region to compete for over $3,400 worth in prizes. After a few years away, organizers are happy to have the event back in Sioux City.

“We’re very happy to be back here at the Sioux City Convention Center, they’ve done a lot of remodeling and upgrades here that is very obvious and it’s turned out to be a great tournament,” said Ace Leiding with the River City Amusement Company.

The tournament will be moved again next year, but organizers hope to have it back again in 2022.

