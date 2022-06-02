SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People in Sioux City got a chance to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in a unique way.

Sioux City’s first Pride Parade was held downtown Thursday night.

People lined Historic 4th Street to recognize Pride Month.

Officials with the Siouxland Pride Alliance said at least 24 organizations were in the parade. The vice president of the organization said that this is very important.

“Many of the steps that we’ve taken in the last 10 years on LGBTQ issues is due to the fact that more people realize they know someone who is a part of the LGBTQ community,” said Karen Mackey.

The next event the Siouxland Pride Alliance will hold to mark Pride Month is the Pride Festival which will be held outside the public museum from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.