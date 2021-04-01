Sioux City hospital kicks off Donate Life Month with flag raising ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In honor of Donate Life Month, doctors from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s gathered around to raise a new flag Thursday.

The new addition said “Donate Life” and is intended to inspire the community to register as an organ donor.

Iowa Donor Network coordinator John Jorgensen said his son, who chose to have his organs donated upon his death, is the reason he feels inspired to work so hard at this cause.

“There is a great need across the world, in the United States, I think there is 108,000 waiting for organs, but one person can save up to eight lives through organ donation,” said Jorgensen.

For the month of April, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s is encouraging Siouxlanders to put green lights out on their porch to honor organ donators.