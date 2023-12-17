SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Across the U.S., thousands of volunteers honored fallen veterans by laying a wreath in a place of significance and that was no different here in Sioux City.

Members of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, along with the Sergeant Floyd honor guard gathered at the Sergeant Floyd monument on Saturday afternoon to put a wreath on the fence. Five members of the honor guard were dressed in replica attire that was worn by sergeant Charles Floyd’s comrades.

“This is a way I can promote community history, honor our veterans, and take care of a national landmark and help promote that and support it,” Michael Burger, a sergeant Floyd Honor Guard Reenactor said.

According to Wreaths Across America, more than 2 million veterans’ wreaths were placed across the United States on Saturday.