SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police took time to recognize their own Thursday night.

Outstanding Officers, Staff and Citizens were all honored for going “above and beyond”.

The event annually allows the department to thank officers and civilians for the outstanding work they do. The 2023 Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Valerie Rose who serves as Crime Prevention Officer.

Nine members of the department received promotional badges during a pinning ceremony those officers are: