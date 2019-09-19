Sioux City Honor Guard chosen for Captain Haynes’ funeral

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Six Siouxland first responders have been chosen to participate in the funeral services for United Flight 232 Captain Al Haynes.

He passed away late last month at the age of 87.

Captain Haynes is credited with saving the lives of more than 180 people when Flight 232 crash-landed in Sioux City more than 30 years ago.

Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Deputies are included on the honor guard.

“He was just a huge part in everything. I mean he continued to fly after the event. It was a big deal for Siouxland and for United Airlines and for Captain Haynes,” Brad Echter, with the Sioux City Crime Unit, said.

Those six will head out to Washington state Friday, October 4, and attend the service for Captain Haynes on the 5.