Sioux City homeowners warned of scam offering to replace sidewalk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City homeowners are being warned of a home improvement scam.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that homeowners in Sioux City are being contacted by a concrete contractor at their door who offers to repair and install their sidewalk. The contractor is reportedly saying that if he doesn’t replace their concrete, the city will automatically replace it and then charge them, costing more than what he is offering.

The City of Sioux City said that if residents have been notified oby the city to replace their sidewalk, they don’t send contractors to the homes.

They also say that people shouldn’t feel pressured to hire a contractor who does so. Homeowners should research contractors to ensure they are appropriately licensed and insured before hiring any contractor.