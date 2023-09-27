SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City residents are without a home after it was red-tagged due to a fire Wednesday.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a release that a structure fire was reported around 4:10 a.m. at 1500 West Willis Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a single-story home fully involved. Eight fire apparatuses and 20 firefighters were at the scene and extinguished the fire.

The release said all the occupants had evacuated and that there were no injuries.

The home was red-tagged by officials due to the heavy fire and smoke damage. The Red Cross is helping the residents.

Authorities are still investigating the fire.

Anyone with information about this or any other fire is asked to call Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377 or email at fireprevention@sioux-city.org.