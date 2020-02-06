Sioux City home becomes one of Iowa’s Most Endangered Properties

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City home is now on Iowa’s ‘Most Endangered Properties’ list.

Preservation Iowa has announced the 2020 Endangered properties list on Tuesday.

The 93-year-old Albertson House, in the 3900 block of Country Club Boulevard, was recently added to the list.

The city said the home has been unoccupied for more than 10 years and its currently red-tagged due to neglect by the current owner.

City historians are looking for a new owner so the property can be restored.

Preservation Iowa has designated nine properties across the state to be endangered:

Mohawk Square/Former High School, Mason City, Cerro Gordo County

County Annex Building/Former U.S. Post Office, Newton, Jasper County

Pump House (Holding House) at Fairport Fish Hatchery, Fairport, Muscatine County

Shaw Mansion, Denison, Crawford County

Fellowship Lodge #549/Former Sharon High School, Sharon Center, Johnson County

John Hiller Building, Davenport, Scott County

Daum House, Ottumwa, Wapello County

Albertson House, Sioux City, Woodbury County

Courier Buildings, Waterloo, Black Hawk County

The Preservation Iowa’s Most Endangered Property program started in 1995 and focuses on educating Iowans about the special buildings and historic sites that are slowly and gradually falling into disrepair.

In the past 25 years, the organization has designated over 150 homes, churches, archeological sites, landscapes, commercial buildings and a variety of other properties in Iowa.

For more information, go to their website.