Sioux City Holiday events announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — City officials announced details for upcoming holiday events. The hours for Halloween are 6:00-8:00 Sunday night.

Downtown for the Holidays on Monday, Nov. 22 will feature a new downtown storefront decorating competition for local businesses and non-profit organizations to decorate storefronts.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will host this year’s 10th annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade, which will travel along 4th Street.

The parade starts at Iowa Street and ends at Nebraska Street and Santa will arrive to light the tree outside the Sioux City Public Museum.

Click here for more information about registration for these holiday events

The Sioux City Public Museum is also hosting a variety of displays and festivities in honor of Dia de los Muertos. The Dia de los Muertos celebration will take place on Oct. 30.

For more information about those events, click here.