Sioux City High Schools to hold graduation ceremonies May 29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — High schools in Siouxland will be holding their graduation ceremonies later this month.

According to a release, each Sioux City Community School District high school will hold a graduation ceremony on May 29 at Tyson Events Center. North High School will hold the ceremony at 11 a.m. West High School will hold the ceremony at 2:30 p.m. East High School will hold the ceremony at 6 p.m. The doors open to ticket holders one hour before each ceremony.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to heightened safety practices for this year’s ceremonies. All guests, staff and graduates will be required to wear a mask. To allow for social distancing, capacity is limited. Each student will be given four tickets to share with family and friends. Only graduates, staff involved in the ceremonies, and ticket holders will be permitted to enter the Tyson Events Center. The ceremonies will be live streamed. The link for the live stream will be available on the District website as the ceremonies approach.

During each ceremony, a professional photographer will take a portrait photo of each graduate, which will be available for graduates and families to purchase. Following each ceremony, a recessional will be held to guide patrons to an appropriate location for family and friends to gather and capture memorable photos.

The Tyson Events Center is secured with metal detectors, all patrons of the graduation ceremonies will be required to pass through the detectors upon entry into the event. In accordance with Tyson Events Center guidelines, and out of respect to all graduates and patrons, the following items will not be permitted:

Silly string

Cowbells

Air horns

Large bags/backpacks, coolers or boxes

Bottles, cans, glass containers, liquid containers or other projectiles

Any food product, coolers or backpacks

Laser devices

Projectiles

Skates, skateboards, Heelys or scooters

Strollers

Alcohol or illegal drugs

Tobacco of any kind

Animals, other than service animals

Signs/posters

Any item or action deemed to challenge public safety

No Weapons of any kind, including Lawful Concealable Firearms

Any other item deemed unacceptable by Tyson Events Center Management or the Event Producer

Over 900 graduates will be recognized during the three ceremonies. Names of graduates and ceremony awards will be released at a later time.