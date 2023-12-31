SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– West High School baseball officials were brainstorming ways to raise funds for equipment, and what better way than nine holes of indoor golf?

“A month and a half ago decided to try and do a different type of fundraiser, we’re having a golf outing in the winter which nobodies done here in town yet,” said Rory Jackson, the West High School head baseball coach.

Near the end of March this year, The Link’s Golf opened its doors to the public for an indoor golfing experience.

“You hit the golf ball, just like you would outside, computer tech picks it up, shows you the flight of the ball where it’s going, and it gives you the layout and you watch the ball land on their fairway or in the grass, wherever, but it’s pretty realistic,” said Jackson.

West High School baseball officials are hoping to raise at least $1,500 from the general admission price of $50 a person, or $100 for a team, as well as a silent auction.

“Well it’s one of those things where a lot of people do it for a hobby right and it’s a creative way for us to raise money, so we can give our kids the best opportunity as possible,” said Gabe Hoogers, the Activities director with West High School.

“Cover some necessities that we can’t get covered on a regular basis from balls to umpires, uniforms, those types of things,” said Jackson.

60 teams signed up to participate in the event. Gabe Hoogers is an avid golfer and works at North High School, Hoogers said he was excited to not only break out the woods, but support his school.

“I’m playing with my wife, and my dad, and a bunch of family members. It’s for the kids, for the program, and to help them get everything they need equipment-wise to have a good season,” said Hoogers.

Jackson said he doesn’t know how much money has been raised from the event so far, but he hopes to make this fundraiser a yearly event.