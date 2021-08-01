Sioux City helps to preserve ecosystem through hazardous material drop-off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City worked to give residents an option on Saturday to dispose of household hazardous materials.

The city hosted a Home Hazardous Material (HHM) drop-off at the Longlines Center Parking Lot. Residents dropped off everything from used oil to fertilizers to be safely disposed of, so they wouldn’t end up in our local ecosystem.

“People, instead of thinking because it’s a liquid, they can just dump it down the drain or a drain system, and it’s gone. Well, it’s gone to them, but it has lasting adverse effects on our environment,” said Roger Bentz with the city.

Officials are currently working on a way to make the service available all year.