SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The number of drug-exposed babies born at Sioux City hospitals over the last two decades has been a growing concern for healthcare officials, and now medical providers are banding together to address the problem.

Medical providers like Siouxland District Health and Rosecrance Jackson Center have recently distributed brochures and shared short videos on their social media accounts, highlighting the harmful effects of drugs on newborns.

The new initiative started recently in Sioux City after local officials noticed a steady increase in the number of drug-exposed babies born each year.

“Those numbers were kinda in the low teens and twenties pretty much from 2003 to 2012/2013, at that point is where we started to see those numbers double. So we went from twenty a year to forty, the next year we went from forty to eighty, and so now about the last ten years we’ve been hovering in that seventy to eighty drug-exposed babies each year,” said Michelle Lewis, with Siouxland District Health.

The most common substances medical providers have seen have been; alcohol, meth, and marijuana.

“We did see that marijuana is one of the more popular substances that is being tested positive, and again you look back at the data when marijuana became legalized in the country it kinda correlates,” said Lewis.

Officials state that using illicit substances while pregnant can cause a lot of problems for the baby.

“Long-term effects could be things like learning disabilities, social concerns,” said Brenda Illiff, vice president of clinical services at Rosecrance Jackson Centers.

“Intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities, there’s an increase in SIDS, there could be just a lot of facial deformities, you know the developmental delays, ADHD,” said Lewis.

One resource for pregnant or soon-to-be pregnant women in Sioux City who are fighting drug and or alcohol addictions is the Rosecrance Jackson Center.

“All it takes is one call for people to talk with a counselor who can be helpful with them, understanding what’s going on, identifying what they need,” said Illiff.

