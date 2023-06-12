SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than a month after Gill Hauling started to replace their garbage and recycling containers, there have been lots of complaints about the process.

The company said during Monday’s Sioux City City Council meeting that they’ve received as many as 3,300 calls when it comes to the bins.

City officials say Gill Hauling is taking on the monumental task of replacing old containers with new ones.

A member of the city council said there have been a lot of mistakes and issues raised during the bins replacement. During the council meeting, a representative of Gill Hauling said the company has made a promise to make every effort to correct the complaints that were raised.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says he would like to see a follow-up on this bin replacement process.

“If they can follow up timely and as quickly as they possibly can and make a difference, be out there. If there’s someone that needs to have their old carts picked up, try to make it a point to get those picked up. I know they’re all over the city with that, but if they can do that timely and just more responsibly, I think we would see some results that way, but it’s going to take some time,” said Moore.

City council awarded the company a service provider agreement in an amount not to exceed $35,000 for container rentals and hauling and dumping fees at the wastewater treatment plant. Along with an agreement for Gill Hauling to pick up waste and recycling at city facilities from July 1, 2023 until June 30, 2026.