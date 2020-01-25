Sioux City Hard Rock prepares for Super Bowl wagers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Super Bowl is a little less than two weeks away and it’s one of the biggest gambling days of the year. For the first time, Iowans are able to legally bet on the big game.

According to the American Gaming Association, nearly $6 billion dollars in bets were placed on last year’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and La Rams.

However, this year that number is expected to be even bigger as more states have legalized sports betting.

“It’s about time it happened, you know it’s just a lot of fun for people to go out and bet on their favorite teams if they want,” said Zach Ryan.

Like many Siouxlanders, Ryan is taking full advantage of legalized sports betting in Iowa.

“It’s fun to be able to make some games more interesting if you got like ten, twenty, bucks doesn’t matter how much you got on it just fun to be with your friends and watch all the games,” said Ryan.

Ryan is one of many Siouxlanders already placing Super Bowl wagers, but most bets will come closer to kickoff.

“We’ll start to see more action coming in the actual week of the Super Bowl,” said Anthony Torres, the Director of the Hard Rock’s Sports Book Operations.

The Hard Rock has been taking bets since August but Torres said the Super Bowl is on a different playing field with not only traditional betting options but exotic wagering only found on big events.

“Which receivers are going to catch more yards, which running back is going to rush for more yards little things like that. We’re going to offer so many since its just the one game to bet on were going to come up with a crazy amount of propositions to bet on,” said Torres.

However, the option gets even crazier for those betting online.

“You’ll be able to bet on the next play more or less than five yards will it be a pass or a rush but you have to be online to do that not retail,” said Torres.

Of course, you don’t have to bet to enjoy the Super Bowl, just pick a side a enjoy the big game.

“So I’m going stick to my roots and be rooting for Kansas City,” said Torres.

“I’ll upset a lot of people if I don’t say the Chiefs but I’m going to go with San Fran because they beat my Vikings, said Ryan.”

This year marks the Chief’s first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, and according to betting odds, the Chiefs hold a slight edge over the San Fransico for Super Bowl 54.