SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is expecting to come under new ownership.

According to a press release from Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the Sioux City Hard Rock Casino, along with other properties, will be passed from Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E) to CDI for $2.485 billion.

“This unique set of assets expands our geographic footprint and provides additional scale,” said Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of CDI, “P2E has done an exceptional job developing and managing this collection of assets, which we are very excited to acquire and plan to strategically grow in the years ahead.”

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino includes 639 slot machines, 20 table games, a hotel with 54 rooms, more than 1,000 parking spaces, two entertainment venues, a 100-piece memorabilia collection, and sportsbook.

How does this transaction work?: According to the release, P2E will sell the property to a third party, and the CDI will get the company and lease from the third party.

Alongside the Hard Rock, CDI will be acquiring Colonial Downs Racetrack, Virginia Historical Racing Entertainment Venues, and del Lago Resort & Casino in New York.

The sale of businesses is expected to close by the end of 2022.