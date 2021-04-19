Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announces reopening of Anthem this summer

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City announced reopening of Anthem this summer.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino said entertainment will return this summer with entertainers such as The Pork Tornadoes, David Allan Coe, Everclear, and Mark Chesnutt.

Sales will begin on April 23. Tickets can be purchased on this website or in person at the hotel Rock Shop. Previously purchased tickets will be valid on rescheduled dates. Anthem is only for guests age 21 years old or older.

All other postponed shows will be announced in a phased approach as the artists begin to reschedule their tours.

Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks, wash their hands, respect one another’s boundaries, and stay home if they are not feeling well.

Other precautions the Hard Rock will take include: thermal imaging, masked team members, sanitation stations, and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.