SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

According to a release, the casino announced Friday that they will be supporting the park by contributing to the softball field’s scoreboard. Hard Rock said they are thrilled to participate in the return and revitalization of Hubbard Park.

Hard Rock is the latest among the Siouxland communities along with Sioux City native and Iowa Fast-pitch Hall of Famer, Pete Sandman, park caretaker, Steve Hauge, and umpire Delbert Christensen that have banded together to restore the historic park which was first constructed in the 1930s.