Sioux City gyms begin reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As many local businesses are beginning to open their doors with extra precautions, local gyms are also following suit.

“Even though I’m an older person I still think it’s necessary to work out,” said Hellen, who lives in Sioux City.

Some Siouxlanders said they are very excited to get back in the gym after spending the last several weeks working out at home.

“It didn’t work for me so that’s why I’m very happy to be back here,” said Hellen.

Grind Fitness had to close its doors on March 17 following governor Kim Reynolds’s executive order.

“When we finally official heard we could open May 15th, we were very very excited,” said Nick Sorlie, the owner of Grind Fitness.

Now gyms are slowly opening with extra precautions.

“Trying to tell everybody to just keep your distance, try to keep your work out short and sweet, and we will be okay,” said Sorlie.

“Smaller classes, we are being extra careful about cleaning all of our equipment in the areas that we work out in. And we have always maintained a clean gym, but we are being super extra careful about that,” said Abby Mccoid, the head coach at Cross Fit Beo.

Meanwhile, Cross Fit Beo is continuing to provide online workouts for members who remain uncomfortable working out in person.

“I’m going to continue to post those workouts for them. The equipment is just limited at home. You might have a dumbell or two and we can make that work, but it’s way more fun to have a barbell to throw around,” said Mccoid.