Sioux City Growth Organization to host 10th annual Innovation Market

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO) is inviting the communities to its 10th annual Innovation Market competition.

The event will take place on February 20 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of Virginia Square Building, 100 S. Virginia Street, downtown Sioux City. The market is open to the public.

The evening will include light hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided with networking opportunities.

Innovation Market is a social think-tank and business idea competition designed to grow local ideas while fostering the connections between like-minded leaders of all ages.

SCGO is also encouraging and inviting community leaders to attend the market and support local entrepreneurs.

The event is about taking ideas, big or small, and growing them into action in the Siouxland community.

Entrepreneurs can submit their ideas by clicking here with the submission portal will close at midnight on February 13.

This year, the top five ideas from the market will go to compete for $10,000 in total cash prizes.

1st place – $5,000

2nd place – $3,000

3rd place – $1,500

The top five will also win other valuable startup-focused prizes that have been donated by local businesses.

This is the first time that it’s happening in Innovation Market’s history.

They will also host the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s February Rush Hour Connect, which provides bigger networking opportunities for event attendees.

The Innovation Market will begin with a welcome from 2020 SCGO Board Vice President Jed Van’t Hof.

The previous winners of the market will also speak at the event: