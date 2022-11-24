SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In celebration of Thanksgiving, the Gospel Mission held their annual holiday meal for the community.

People came from all over Siouxland to the Gospel Mission just for a taste of their favorite holiday foods.

“I’m a really big sweet potato fan, I eat it every year with my mom and the pumpkin pie I eat every year with my mom too,” said Sioux City resident Jorden Heck.

The Gospel Mission prepared 41 turkeys, 20 hams and dozens of different sides in anticipation of more than 300 people, taking multiple days to cook.

“We had a smoke guy come in and smoke the turkeys for us but pulling them apart and getting them ready to cook off, they were here all day yesterday,” said Keither Weller, kitchen manager at the Gospel Mission.

Vickie Hughes has been attending the event for years. She said every year, she looks forward to socializing while having a delicious meal.

“It’s too expensive for me to cook so I come here and like they say they don’t turn anybody away, for no reason,” said Hughes.

Weller said his favorite part about serving Thanksgiving meals is seeing people with a smile on their face while eating.

“Probably last year, the people that come back the next day and are so thankful, because they were so happy. it makes me happy to see them happy,” said Weller.

“Usually, they will let me and my sister take some home and it helps, cause maybe I can take some for my animals, so they get Thanksgiving,” said Hughes.

Weller said he thinks they’ll be serving Thanksgiving leftovers for the next couple days.