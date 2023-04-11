SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Gospel Mission has announced that they’ve appointed a new executive director.

Randy Ehlers will be filling the vacancy that was left by Paul Mahaffie, a release from the Gospel Mission said.

Ehlers is coming from Siouxland PACE to join the Gospel Mission. the release said.

The release stated that he grew up in Luverne, Minnesota, and got an education at Northwestern College and the University of Iowa.

Randy said he is looking forward to working with the Gospel Mission’s Board of Directors and staff to help fulfill their mission.