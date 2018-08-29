Sioux City gives updates on construction projects Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Engineering Division of Sioux City are currently overseeing multiple projects in Sioux City.

They put out a list of the project that they are currently working on and their current statuses, which can be found further below.

They understand that the various construction work and street closure can cause inconveniences for residents and businesses and appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation.

For everyone's safety, they ask everyone to slow down, obey traffic signals and drive cautiously.

For more information, visit the City Engineering's website.

Below is the list of projects and their status:

2017 Annual Resurfacing Project - Project includes the replacement of curb and gutter, replacement of sidewalk ADA Ramps, rehabilitation of storm inlets, and asphalt resurfacing. The Contractor has been working on the project punchlist along Glenn Avenue. Final project completion is anticipated to be in October 2018.

2018 Annual Intake Rehabilitation Project - Project includes the reconstruction of damaged storm sewer intakes in various parts of the city. Work has begun and is anticipated to be completed by October 2018.

2018 Annual Resurfacing Project - Project includes the replacement of curb and gutter, replacement of sidewalk ADA Ramps, rehabilitation of storm inlets, and asphalt resurfacing on Lincoln Way from Sergeant Road to Lewis Boulevard. Lincoln Way will be restricted to local traffic while work is taking place. Work started July 30, 2018 and be completed by October 2018.

2018 Annual Utility Lining Project - Project includes the cleaning, televising, and CIPP lining of sanitary sewers in the Morningside area. Work has begun and is anticipated to be completed in October 2018.

2018 Annual Manhole Rehabilitation Project - Project includes the rehabilitation of sanitary and storm sewer manholes in various parts of the city. Work is anticipated to be completed in November 2018.

Bridgeport West Roadway Improvements Phase 3 – Harbor Drive Realignment - Project includes realigning Harbor Drive between Singing Hills Blvd. and Bridgeport Drive.

This work will allow for better traffic flow. Paving work has been completed. The roadway will be opened the first week of September.

Bridgeport West Roadway Improvements Phase 4 – Harbor Drive & Murray Street Intersection - Project includes lane widening on Harbor Drive and Murray Street. This work will allow increased traffic flow and turning movements for larger trucks. Work is expected to begin the first week of September, following the completion of Phase 3. Final project completion is anticipated in November 2018.

Bridgeport West Roadway Improvements Phase 5/6 – Discovery Blvd & Al Haynes Drive - Project includes removing the medians on Discovery Blvd. and extending it to connect to the existing Al Haynes Drive. This work will allow increased traffic flow and turning movements on the south end of the Bridgeport West Industrial Park. Work is taking place on Discovery Boulevard, east and west of Aviation Boulevard. Final project completion is anticipated in November 2018 for Phase 5, and the Summer of 2019 for Phase 6.

Hunt Elementary School Site Improvements - Bid Package 1 work takes place in year 2018 and includes two (2) stages of work. Stage 1 street reconstruction included Nebraska Street from just north of 18th Street to just south of 19th Street and was completed in late July.

Stage 2 work is underway and includes the reconstruction of Nebraska Street from Stage 1 limits to about 190’ north of 19th Street and the reconstruction of 19th Street starting east of Pierce Street to the west of Jackson Street. Bid Package 2 work also takes place in year 2018. This work includes the construction of the geothermal well field within the expanded school site.

Bid Package 3 work will take place in year 2019 and includes the reconstruction of Nebraska Street from Bid Package 1 limits to about 50’ north of 21st Street, as well as 20th Street from east of Pierce Street to Nebraska Street and 21st Street from about 75’ west of Nebraska Street to just west of Jackson Street. Bid Package 4 work includes construction of the new Hunt Elementary School building with construction beginning in year 2020 with a school opening of August of 2022.

Morningside Avenue Reconstruction Project - Project includes full reconstruction of Morningside Avenue from South Nicollet Street to Sergeant Road. Stage 1A from South Clinton Street from Morningside Avenue to Garretson Avenue has been completed.

Stage 1B is underway with Morningside Avenue closed between South Nicollet Street and South Henry Street. Stage 2 will close Morningside Avenue from South Henry Street to just short of the South Lakeport Street Intersection. Stages 3 and 4 will reconstruct the intersection of South Lakeport Street and Morningside Avenue. Work on Stage 1B has begun and is anticipated to be completed by the end of September. Work will then begin on Stage 2. Full project completion is anticipated to be in spring 2019.

Pierce Street Reconstruction Project - Project includes full reconstruction of Pierce Street from 24th Street to 29th Street. In 2017 reconstruction was completed from 24th Street to the north side of 27th Street. In 2018, the parking lot improvements at Unity Point – St. Luke’s and the road realignment from 27th Street to 29th Street will be completed. Business and hospital valet and parking accesses are being maintained and business detour signs will be posted. Currently, Pierce Street from the north side of 27th Street north for half block and the west parking lot improvements are being finalized. All hospital access will be maintained from the north off 29th Street to Pierce Street during this phase. Pierce Street is anticipated to open to traffic in the next week.

W. 7th Street Reconstruction Project - Project includes full reconstruction of W. 7th Street from Hamilton Boulevard to Wesley Parkway. In 2017 the contractor completed stages from Wesley Parkway to Sioux Street. Currently, work on W. 7th Street from Sioux Street to Hamilton Boulevard is underway, business access is being maintained from side streets and alleys. Final project completion is anticipated in October 2018.

4th Street & Virginia Street Reconstruction - Project includes full reconstruction of Virginia Street between 5th Street and 4th Street, and a portion of the intersection at 4th Street. The intersection of 4th Street & Virginia Street open was opened up last week to traffic. The Virginia Street portion north of 4th Streeet will be under construction until late August 2018. The contractor is currently waiting on some electrical work to be completed before paving the new roadway.

2018 Annual Crack Sealing Project - Project includes sealing and filling of cracks and joints in the pavement on eight different stretches of roadway across town. Here is a list of all eight locations:

South Cornelia Street, South Coral Street, South Glass Street, and South Martha Street between Lorraine Avenue and Lincoln Way

Glen Oaks Boulevard between Outer Drive and 31st Street

Cheyenne Boulevard between Outer Drive and 29th Street

35th Street from Glen Oaks Boulevard to Pawnee Place

Division Street from Outer Drive to Pueblo Drive

Crack sealing is complete at all eight locations as of Saturday, August 25, 2018.

2018 Annual Sidewalk Ramp Program - Project includes the removal and reconstruction of defective or missing sidewalk ramps at six intersections across town. Here is a list of the six locations:

Williams Avenue and Shields Avenue

Ridge Avenue and South Newton Street

Morningside Avenue and South Newton Street

33rd Street and Nebraska Street

34th Street and Nebraska Street

Morningside Avenue and the Highway 20/75 Bypass

These locations have been marked for removals. Residents in the area have been informed of the construction beginning this Friday, August 31st, 2018 and are removing right-of-way improvements this week.

Convention Center Parking Ramp - New ramp construction has begun and is expected to be complete in August of 2019. The south lane and street parking on 5th Street from Virginia St. to Jennings Street is closed as is the southbound lane on Virginia Street between 5th Street and the alley on the southside of the project.

