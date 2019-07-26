Sioux City girl to compete in national beauty pageant for girls with disabilities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From the bedazzled boots on her feet to the crown on her head, there’s nothing about glitz and glam that Tatania Salter (also known as Tot or Tater Tot for short) doesn’t love.

Tot was just recently crowned Miss Iowa Amazing, a beauty pageant for girls with disabilities. “It’s a lot of work. We practice, practice,” says Tot.

Nancy Mullally, the Director of residential services at midstep says, “I think The Miss Amazing Pageant helps girls with disabilities promote their self-esteem and independence and make them feel like they are wonderful and anything can happen.”

And although Tot already looks like a professional, this is only her first year doing the pageant. But in that short amount of time, it’s already done wonders for her confidence and self-esteem.

“A role model to young people that you can be queen. You can be anything in the world,” says Tot.

Mullally says, “Not only do they make them feel pretty with doing their hair and putting on make-up, but they make them feel that they can communicate with people and get up on stage and show their talents.”

Teaching young girls like Tot, that even though they may feel different in some ways, they should feel no pressure to blend in. In fact, they should be proud to stand out.

“I feel like I can be anything I want,” says Tot.

Tot leaves for nationals next week in Chicago where she will compete against hundreds of other amazing young ladies for the title of miss amazing universe. Rebecca Pryor KCAU 9 news.