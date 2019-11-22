Sioux City gets a mention in the most unlikely place

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – For a short time Thursday afternoon, Sioux City lit up the Twittersphere. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you could never guess where and why.

With the impeachment proceedings drowning on Thursday afternoon, little known Utah Representative Chris Stewart drew “Siouxland” into the inquiry while summarizing what he says has taken place so far during the inquiry.

“We’ve all been to a concert, you got the warm-up band and then you got the main act. And what we’ve seen here is the warm-up band. This is kinda like the Sioux City Crooners, a band nobody’s ever heard of,” said Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah).

That’s because the Sioux City Crooners don’t exist.

We reached out to Sioux City historians and they couldn’t recall a band with that name.

But it didn’t stop the phrase ‘Sioux City Crooners’ from trending on Twitter, with comedians and politicians sounding off.

Within hours, four different Sioux City Crooner accounts were set up.