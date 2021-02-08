Sioux City garbage, recycling pickup delayed due to cold weather

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
sioux city garbage pic_1513619232174.jpg.jpg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Garbage and recycling pickup in Sioux City is being delayed.

The cold temperatures are causing the Gill Hauling trucks to experience problems with their hydraulic equipment, the city Utilities Department said in a release.

Residents are asked to still set out their garbage and recycling containers as normal, but are warned there may be delays throughout the week. Any containers should remain on the curbside until emptied.

Gill Hauling will service containers as close to the normal schedule as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories