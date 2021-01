SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to the impending weather conditions, Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collection by one day.

According to a release, all customers scheduled for pick-up on Friday, January 15 will be collected on Saturday, January 16.

The Citizens Convenience Center will also be closed on Friday.

For the lastest weather updates, make sure to check the weather page on the KCAU 9 website.