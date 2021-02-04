Sioux City garbage, recycling collection delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed in Sioux City Thursday due to the weather.

In a release, the city said Gill Hauling will delay the collection by one day, meaning Thursday’s collection will hapen Friday and Friday’s collection will take place Saturday.

Due to the current weather conditions, Gill Hauling will be delaying garbage and recycling collections by one day. The Thursday, 2/4 collection will take place on Friday, 2/5 and Friday's collection will take place on Saturday.#SiouxCity pic.twitter.com/4ELHAr3NXp — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) February 4, 2021

Roads are covered in all three states as snow blows. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a majority of the area and a blizzard warning for portions of eastern Siouxland. The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. today, while the blizzard warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

