Sioux City garbage, recycling collection delayed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Changes coming to Sioux City's senior garbage rates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Waste collections will be delayed a day in Sioux City.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, Gill Hauling has delayed garbage and recycling collections by a day due to winter weather.

Here is a chart of the new schedule.

NORMAL COLLECTION DAYNEW COLLECTION DAY DUE TO DELAY
TuesdayWednesday, January 27
WednesdayThursday, January 28
ThursdayFriday, January 29
FridaySaturday, January 30

Officials said carts must be stored off the right-of-way and removed within 24 hours after waste collection.

Visit Sioux City’s website to learn more.

And anytime there is worrying winter weather, click here to learn more. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories