Sioux City garbage, recycling collection delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Waste collections will be delayed a day in Sioux City.
According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, Gill Hauling has delayed garbage and recycling collections by a day due to winter weather.
Here is a chart of the new schedule.
|NORMAL COLLECTION DAY
|NEW COLLECTION DAY DUE TO DELAY
|Tuesday
|Wednesday, January 27
|Wednesday
|Thursday, January 28
|Thursday
|Friday, January 29
|Friday
|Saturday, January 30
Officials said carts must be stored off the right-of-way and removed within 24 hours after waste collection.
Visit Sioux City’s website to learn more.
And anytime there is worrying winter weather, click here to learn more.