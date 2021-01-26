Sioux City garbage, recycling collection delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Waste collections will be delayed a day in Sioux City.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, Gill Hauling has delayed garbage and recycling collections by a day due to winter weather.

Here is a chart of the new schedule.

NORMAL COLLECTION DAY NEW COLLECTION DAY DUE TO DELAY Tuesday Wednesday, January 27 Wednesday Thursday, January 28 Thursday Friday, January 29 Friday Saturday, January 30

Officials said carts must be stored off the right-of-way and removed within 24 hours after waste collection.

Visit Sioux City’s website to learn more.

And anytime there is worrying winter weather, click here to learn more.