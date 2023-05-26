SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City officials are reminding residents that garbage collection will be delayed on Monday due to Memorial Day.

In a release from the City of Sioux City, they said that Gill Hauling will be garbage and recycling pick up will be delayed a day.

If your trash is usually picked up on Monday it will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, with the pattern following through the rest of the week.

Additionally, the Citizen’s Convenience Center on 28th Street is going to be closed on Monday.

Additional information on the city’s garbage collection can be found on its website.