Sioux City garbage collection rates may increase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City residents may be paying more for their trash collection in the near future.

The city council approving a second reading Monday that would increase garbage collection rates.

The proposal would raise fees for a 90-gallon bin from $16.63 to $17.50. Next year, rates would go up 35 cents per bin and then 35 cents in 2022. However, citizens can apply for a 65-gallon bin instead of a 90-gallon bin under the new measure.

“I think one positive is those people no longer got the senior discount if they can truly live with a smaller container will get an advantage now, so I think that’s a good deal,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The measure still needs to pass a third reading before it could potentially go into effect on July 1. The Sioux City Council will meet once more in June.

On July 6, weekly council meetings will once again be open for the public to attend.