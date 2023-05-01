SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The replacement of garbage and recycling containers in Sioux City will begin Monday.

According to a release from the city, Gill Hauling has started to replace garbage and recycling containers around the city.

The release said that each day there will be a portion of containers in the day’s collection cycle that will be replaced. The process to replace all of them will take roughly two months.

The city said there may be an increase in collection service staff in your neighborhood because of this.

If you have any questions or would like to request a different-sized bin, call 712-279-0151.