SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City announced on Thursday that garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day due to the New Year’s holiday.

Beginning on New Year’s Day, garbage, yard waste, and recycling collection will be delayed by a day.

Wednesday, January 1’s regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Thursday. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday. Friday’s normal route will be picked up on Saturday.