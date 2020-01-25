Sioux City garbage and recycling pick-up days to change for some residents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Garbage and recycling pick-up days will change for some Sioux City residents.

The city announced Friday morning that Gill Hauling, the city’s service provider, will by changing the routes due to growth in Sioux City. The change in pick up days will go start Monday, Feb. 3.

Citizens most likely affected will be those who are scheduled Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays, with the changes likely moving the pick-up days earlier.

You can find find the list of residential address list with the pick-up days can be found by clicking here. Gill hauling will also place a tag on customers’ totes telling them about the change.

Anyone with questions can call Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151.