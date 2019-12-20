Sioux City garbage, recycling collection to be delayed starting Christmas Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to Christmas Day, Sioux City announced that garbage, yard waste, and recycling collection will be delayed by one day starting on Wednesday, December 25.

Wednesday’s scheduled route will be picked up on Thursday, Thursday’s will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s will be picked up on Saturday.

If residents need additional containers to be picked up, one-time use stickers are available for purchase at City Hall and major grocery stores.

In addition to the day delay of garbage collection, the Citizen’s Convenience Center on 28th Street will close at noon on December 24 and remain closed on December 25.