Breaking News
Sioux City data breach could affect more than 3,000

Sioux City garbage, recycling collection to be delayed starting Christmas Day

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:
sioux city garbage pic_1513619232174.jpg.jpg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to Christmas Day, Sioux City announced that garbage, yard waste, and recycling collection will be delayed by one day starting on Wednesday, December 25.

Wednesday’s scheduled route will be picked up on Thursday, Thursday’s will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s will be picked up on Saturday.

If residents need additional containers to be picked up, one-time use stickers are available for purchase at City Hall and major grocery stores.

In addition to the day delay of garbage collection, the Citizen’s Convenience Center on 28th Street will close at noon on December 24 and remain closed on December 25.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories