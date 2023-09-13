SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Abu Bekr Shrine Temple is once again hosting Sioux City Games Con.

The Sioux City Tabletop Convention, or Sioux City Games Con (SCGC), will be celebrating the fifth consecutive convention while offering activities to the community.

“This is a family freindly event with games of all kinds run by local volunteers who enjoy tabletop agaming. Our vendor hall will have all the llatest games and extras for shopping fun. SCGC will be alcohol free family fun, with free entry to all attendants and all proceeds from activities happening throught the convention are going towarsd promoting gaming as a family pasttime in the tri-state area.” Bart Miller, Founder and Event Manager

SCGC will be a three-day event starting September 15 at 12 p.m. to September 17 at 6 p.m. On Friday, the event will kick off at noon lasting until 11:45 p.m., according to their Tabletop.Events page. On the Saturday, the venue will reopen at 9 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. Lastly,

There will be games like Warhammer and Bolt Action, TTRPGs, like Pathfinder and D&D, TCG tournaments for games such as Pokemon, YuGiOh, and Magic the Gathering, as well as miniature painting.

There will also be silent game auctions and vendors selling goods.

The event is free and targeted at all ages. Kids under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

