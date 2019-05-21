Sioux City further delays plans to rewrite wastewater agreement with partner cities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

The future of a wastewater agreement between several metro communities will remain uncertain for some time. On Monday, plans to terminate agreements between North and South Sioux City, Dakota Dunes and Sergeant Bluff were deferred until mid-august by the Sioux City City Council.

Sioux City plans is considering a higher fee structure for those communities currently served by the city.

“They went over rates and through those rate studies with those sister cities and the industrial users so it’s a continuing process is all,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

South Sioux City is considering the development of its own treatment facility but Monday City Manager Lance Headquist told us he’s looking for the best outcome for all communities. “We do want to work together regionally with Sioux City, North Sioux, Sergeant Bluff, Dakota Dunes so we’re trying to work together in determining whats the best future for all of us,” added Headquist.

South Sioux City and the other communities are currently conducting studies to determine if building their own treatment facilities is an option.