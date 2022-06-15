SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local frozen yogurt bar has announced that it will no longer be operating after more than a decade of business.

According to a post on CherryBerry Sioux City’s Facebook page, the frozen yogurt bar will be closing its doors on August 7 after serving the Siouxland community for 11 years.

“It has been our pleasure getting to know all of our customers and being able to give back to the community while owning and managing this store. We will miss seeing all of the friendly faces that come in for their favorite frozen treats.”

The post stated that the current owners took over the establishment 6 years ago, and a new tenant will be taking over the location on Hamilton Boulevard after they have completed serving Siouxlanders during their busiest time of year.