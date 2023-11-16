SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be opening in Sioux City in the summer of 2024.

Construction recently started on the restaurant at 5842 Sunnybrook Dr. in front of Hobby Lobby, a Freddy’s spokesperson told KCAU 9. They added that they are currently on track to open in July 2024.

KCAU 9 first reported that the Freddy’s franchise was coming to Sioux City in late March.

Freddy’s is a chain of restaurants that serves cooked-to-order steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, and shoestring fries along with frozen custard.

Area franchise owner Ron Oberg said that they are thrilled to be expanding Freddy’s into Sioux City.

“It’s fun that we get to announce we’re coming to a new area and will reach new guests who haven’t tried our concept before” Oberg said. “We believe our dedication to premium quality food and genuine hospitality will resonate with guests in the area. We sincerely look forward to getting to know and serving the community!”

Founded in 2002, the three co-founders named the restaurant after two of the co-founders’ father Freddy Simon. The first restaurant was established in Wichita, Kansas. The most recent Freddy’s to open took place Monday in Knoxville, Tenn.

According to a list of the restaurant’s locations, there are no franchises yet established in Iowa.