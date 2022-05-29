SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Long ago, two different worlds came together to form a community in Siouxland.

The Ladies of ’68 along with Manape Lamere held a ceremony at War Eagle Park on Saturday in honor of the men that created Sioux City: Chief War Eagle and Theophile Bruguier.

The Ladies of ’68 have tended to Bruguier’s cabin, the first structure built in Sioux City, for more than 50 years and they come togther every year to remember the men and how their freindship created a city.

“We are all of the same people, as far as I’m concerned, and just be kind to one another, just remember that we’re all in this together,” said Liz Blachnik, President of the Ladies of ’68.

Bruguier’s cabin is located in Riverside Park and is open to the public on the third Sunday of the month during the summer.