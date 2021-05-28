Sioux City Food Truck Fridays starting 6th season next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Food Truck Fridays in Sioux City is set to kick off next Friday, June 4.

As it enters its sixth season, organizers say Food Truck Fridays has become a destination event. The season will start June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with eight food trucks. More spots may be added as the season ramps up.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delayed start and had a “grab-and-go” format. Thi s year, trucks will be parked further apart, creating more space for lines. People will be able to stay and eat at the park or orde

“It’s been incredible to see Siouxland’s food truck scene rapidly develop over the past 6 years,” said Sam Burrish, a volunteer organizer. “This past year has shown us the scene continues to thrive and evolve. Food culture and entrepreneurship are important to our vibrant community. We’re excited to continue highlighting downtown Sioux City with this event.”

Burrish added that the weekly summer event has helped many food truck vendors grow across Siouxland, saying that some operators started serving at the event and existing operators are either upgrading their trucks or adding a second.

Food Truck Fridays will take place at 7th and Pearl Streets downtown Sioux City. It will run through August 27.