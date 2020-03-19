Sioux City food establishments adjust methods to still serve meals to customers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As part of social distancing, Iowa ended dine-in services at restaurants and bars, leaving business owners little time to come up with a way to encourage folks to stop by for a meal.

Rising concerns over the coronavirus aren’t stopping Sioux City resident Steve Cunningham from shopping in downtown Sioux City.

“I think it’s important to go around and get some take out from as many places as possible just keep supporting our community,” said Cunningham.

Bars, restaurants, and coffee shops like Hardline Coffee Co. have closed their dining rooms and are adjusting to a new reality.

“I had a little bit of panic go through my mind just trying to decide what I do what’s my next move and we decided to take the route of not only offering pick-up and curbside pick-up but also delivery,” said Nisa Salmen, owner of Hardline Coffee.

Businesses are partnering with services like Grub Hub, Uber Eats, Bite Squad, and Food Dude’s Delivery to help spark more take-out orders.

“We will look at expanding that to be all seven days of the weeks so that we’re able to touch more people in the community. You are able to call ahead to the business and place an order for carryout then come down and pick it up when it’s ready,” said Buffalo Alice owner Heather Poncelet.

Businesses are relying on orders coming in to help keep them afloat. They still have rent, utilities and other bills due.

“I’m hoping this community shows some love to all these small family businesses that really will struggle these next several weeks,” said Poncelet.

“When everything kind of dies down, we’re really looking forward to getting back to our normal here in Sioux city and seeing all of our favorite customers back in,” said Salmen.

Some Siouxlanders have created a Facebook group called Siouxland Local Eats-To-Go. It’s a page where restaurants can post about their carry out and delivery options, so Siouxlanders have one place to find out ways to support community businesses.