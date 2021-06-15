Sioux City flight school moves forward at City Council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council approved a resolution to begin accepting bids for the construction of an aviation center to be built near Sioux Gateway Airport.

Once built, the center would be leased by Oracle Aviation out of Omaha. The aviation company plans to partner with Morningside Universityt to establish a fully accredited aviation program, offering a bachelor of science degree in aviation-related fields.

Early drafts of the project propose a 39,000-foot facility with 20,000-feet of hangar space.