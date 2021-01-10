Sioux City flea market celebrates reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City flea market celebrated their grand reopening on Saturday.

Rustic 2 Refined is an open concept flea market at 2000 Pierce Street, and it began operations just as the COVID-19 pandemic began in Siouxland as well as a massive construction project along Pierce Street.

However, Rustic 2 Refined says they pushed through it all with online services and lots of help from the community.

“Community has been the best part of what we’re doing right now, just trying to get our name out there, get people to know where we’re at, and word of mouth has been the biggest part of that,” said RJ Bathurst.

Their grand reopening ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and customers who made at least a $5.00 purchase received a free hot cocoa bomb, perfect for the wintertime.