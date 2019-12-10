Sioux City first responders held first ‘Shop with a Hero’ event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxlanders are getting ready for Christmas, including some of Sioux City’s first responders.

But they were helping some Siouxland families pick up gifts for their holidays.

Three Sioux City Police officers and three firefighters took kids on a spending spree for the first “Shop with a Hero” event.

First responders saying it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

“Well, this is a great opportunity for us to get out and meet great kids like LaMaya and just experience a little something different during the holiday season, instead of just taking calls. Just get out and meet some new people,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department.

The event helps more first responders reach even more of the community, similar to the Sioux City PD’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ event, which takes place this Saturday.