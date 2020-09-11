Sioux City first responders climb 500 stairs as a tribute to 9/11

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – They lost their lives on this day back in 2001, and today, some Siouxland first responders paid tribute.

Five Sioux city first responders on a mission to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Those guys ran in that day knowing that they might have to risk their lives, and 343 did that,” said George Glass, a member of the Sioux City Fire Rescue.

500 steps symbolizes the emergency workers that responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11.

“This job is dangerous and it could kill you, but that is what courage is, ignoring that fact and doing what needs to be done and putting others before yourself and on 9-11-01 that’s what those people did they did what our job and our services are all about,” said Devan Schipper, a member of the Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Schipper and Glass organized the climb back in 2019 and they’re doing it again this year, as well as climbing with 60 pounds of gear.

“Full gear, full SCBA, on-air like the real thing because when we are at work you never know what’s going to happen, so we always have to be ready for it,” said Schipper.

This year the pair was able to recruit a few more participants from their department and their brothers in blue.

“You know, these guys feel the same way I do, they are passionate about the job, they train hard and they try to serve the citizens of this city at the best of their abilities and we’re demonstrating that today,” said Glass.

The climb challenges the men both physically and mentally, helping prepare them for what’s to come when they strap on their uniforms.

“Let our community know that we are ready to do the same if every need be but I hope I can be half as courageous as those people that day,” said Schipper.

Glass says he hopes to continue the tradition next year. He wants to extend an invitation to more first responders as well as community members.