Sioux City first responders and LifeServe Blood Center hosting a special blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — First responders are partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host a special blood drives.

The blood drive that goes through Wednesday honors local law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

Blood is often in short supply during the summer, as donations tend to go down.

“Well blood means life, um, It’s very important for people to donate blood if they can because, especially with the holidays, all the accidents that do happen there’s always the constant need besides the holidays,” said Scott Kovarna, the Deputy Fire Marshal at Sioux City Fire.

The blood drive is at the Sioux City LifeServe Center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors will get a free t-shirt for participating.